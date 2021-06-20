Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 2,475 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,666,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,685,000 after buying an additional 207,492 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at $1,160,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cognex by 14.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CGNX. Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $77.67 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.13 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

