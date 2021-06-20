Bank of America Begins Coverage on Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alstom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Alstom stock opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alstom has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $6.70.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

