Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,404,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 2.22% of World Fuel Services worth $47,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 21,238 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,096,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $426,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 116,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 35,002 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 234.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 72,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 50,926 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.05. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $37.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

Several brokerages have commented on INT. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $314,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 878,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,585,747.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ira M. Birns purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.59 per share, for a total transaction of $63,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,423 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,062.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,628 shares of company stock worth $1,861,897 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

