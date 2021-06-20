Bank of Montreal Can Has $46.92 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,787,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,945,312 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $46,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $15,734,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 279.9% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 81.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.87.

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.66 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.