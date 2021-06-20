Bank of Montreal Can Sells 32,367 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,367 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $58,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. Crabel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 13,776 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Value Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Carlson Capital L P grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 255,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,583,000 after purchasing an additional 49,734 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,782,000 after purchasing an additional 189,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WLTW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.38.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $225.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.14. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $179.31 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

