Bank of Montreal Can Sells 81,987 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 81,987 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.07% of Analog Devices worth $44,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $919,017.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,449.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $651,607.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,457 shares of company stock valued at $11,570,140 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $162.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.47 and a 1-year high of $168.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.18.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

