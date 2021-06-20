Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,753,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,132,791 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $43,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at $32,023,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $42,655,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,898,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,168 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,234,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,114 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,285,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,879 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

In related news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OVV stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $32.05.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on OVV. Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.11.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.