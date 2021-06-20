Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 27,391 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,261,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 27,391 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.00% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $388,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,259. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $190.02 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.63 and a 1-year high of $197.29. The stock has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.71.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Several research firms have commented on TROW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.36.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

