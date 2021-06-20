Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 314,801 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 11.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,801 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $559,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 332,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,672,000 after acquiring an additional 103,164 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 113.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 11,738 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,922,000 after buying an additional 36,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

In other news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 72,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $14,558,073.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,977,486.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at $54,201,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 347,950 shares of company stock worth $69,846,314. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HCA opened at $201.36 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $217.36. The company has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

