Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,989,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,595 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $372,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 629.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 188,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after buying an additional 162,451 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 395,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,306,000 after buying an additional 33,059 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Corteva by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 868,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,624,000 after buying an additional 35,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria bought 2,600 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.43. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.67%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

