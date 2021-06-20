Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,314,204 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 51,249 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $446,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,067,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,479,575,000 after acquiring an additional 92,049 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,122,375,000 after acquiring an additional 26,913 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in ANSYS by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,524,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $517,701,000 after acquiring an additional 132,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,457,000 after acquiring an additional 39,511 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in ANSYS by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,097,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.33.

In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,206,233.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,718. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $331.43 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.13 and a 12 month high of $413.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.49.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

