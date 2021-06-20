Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 311,260 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,150,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 311,260 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $482,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth about $1,307,000. ING Groep NV increased its position in Humana by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Humana by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Humana by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 689,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,892,000 after acquiring an additional 9,584 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUM opened at $423.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $439.38. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.06 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

In related news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $475.94.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

