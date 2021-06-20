Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 60 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 854,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.08% of Align Technology worth $462,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 153,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,371,000 after purchasing an additional 25,316 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 538,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,475,000 after purchasing an additional 100,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Align Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $833,524,000 after purchasing an additional 48,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

ALGN opened at $601.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $592.10. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.11 and a 1 year high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALGN. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.75.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total transaction of $3,025,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,396 shares of company stock worth $13,413,107 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

