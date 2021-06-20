Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st.

NYSE BGH opened at $16.68 on Friday. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $12.29 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.52.

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

