Barrett Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,060 Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,060 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUAN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $115,517,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,164,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,710,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 2,843.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 984,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,947,000 after acquiring an additional 950,683 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 670.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 609,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,597,000 after purchasing an additional 530,394 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $54.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.34. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,724.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $1,979,389.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $615,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 447,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,637,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 399,732 shares of company stock worth $21,031,006 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NUAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

