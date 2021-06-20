Barrett Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 368 HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter worth $55,313,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in HEICO by 2.3% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,247,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,981,000 after buying an additional 28,420 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in HEICO by 7.3% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 362,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,612,000 after buying an additional 24,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in HEICO by 193.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 22,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in HEICO by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 177,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,454,000 after buying an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HEICO alerts:

In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $130,895.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,589.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $66,530.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $137.92 on Friday. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $92.45 and a 52 week high of $148.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.75, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.29.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $466.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.53 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. HEICO’s payout ratio is presently 6.99%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HEI. Canaccord Genuity raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEICO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.88.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.