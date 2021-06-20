Barrett Asset Management LLC Takes $59,000 Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 141 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 195.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 13.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

TFX stock opened at $396.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $409.17. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $312.33 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.28 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TFX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price target (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $462.90.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

