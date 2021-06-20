Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$26.37. Barrick Gold shares last traded at C$25.79, with a volume of 8,744,499 shares changing hands.

ABX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.50 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.55.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.86 billion and a PE ratio of 15.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$28.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Co. will post 0.4907857 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

In related news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total value of C$1,138,497.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,787,536.78.

About Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.