BASIC Achieves Market Cap of $18.66 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 20th. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded 34.8% higher against the dollar. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $18.66 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00058850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00024390 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $257.47 or 0.00743997 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00044102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00083416 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 4,965,151,055 coins. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

