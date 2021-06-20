Basid Coin Price Hits $0.0976 (BASID)

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. Basid Coin has a market capitalization of $57.82 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basid Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0976 or 0.00000288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Basid Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00057682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00024439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $248.79 or 0.00733135 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00043717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00083173 BTC.

Basid Coin Coin Profile

Basid Coin (CRYPTO:BASID) is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 592,436,585 coins. Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Basid Coin is basidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Basid Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Basid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.