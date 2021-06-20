Berenberg Bank Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €39.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group set a €35.50 ($41.76) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €37.43 ($44.04).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of STM stock opened at €30.44 ($35.81) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €30.83. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.