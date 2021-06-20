Berenberg Bank Increases Halma (LON:HLMA) Price Target to GBX 2,575

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,385 ($31.16) to GBX 2,575 ($33.64) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HLMA. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Halma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,289.17 ($29.91).

Get Halma alerts:

HLMA stock opened at GBX 2,700 ($35.28) on Wednesday. Halma has a one year low of GBX 2,125.81 ($27.77) and a one year high of GBX 2,883 ($37.67). The stock has a market cap of £10.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,596.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a GBX 10.78 ($0.14) dividend. This is a positive change from Halma’s previous dividend of $6.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Halma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.31%.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.