Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beyond Air Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a Nitric Oxide Generator and Delivery System. The company’s principal product is AirNOvent which is in clinical stage. Beyond Air Inc., formerly known as AIT Therapeutics Inc., is based in Garden City, New York. “

Get Beyond Air alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on XAIR. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Beyond Air stock opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of -0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26. Beyond Air has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.99.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 133.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Beyond Air will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 65,181 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 59,197 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the 1st quarter worth $649,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the 4th quarter worth $581,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beyond Air (XAIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.