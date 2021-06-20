BHP Group’s (BHP) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

BHP Group (LON:BHP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,510 ($32.79) to GBX 2,640 ($34.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BHP Group to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,110 ($27.57) in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,111 ($27.58).

BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,014 ($26.31) on Friday. BHP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,418.50 ($31.60). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73. The company has a market capitalization of £101.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,185.64.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

