Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYLOF opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87. Big Yellow Group has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $19.20.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.