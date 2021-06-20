Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) were up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $118.46 and last traded at $118.36. Approximately 23,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,854,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BILI shares. CLSA started coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.56.

The company has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.34.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. Bilibili’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.43) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at about $514,674,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Bilibili by 2,111.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,247,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964,616 shares during the period. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited bought a new stake in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,515,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Bilibili during the first quarter valued at about $310,069,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth about $174,002,000. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

