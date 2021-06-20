BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 440,800 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the May 13th total of 506,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,204.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLRDF opened at $20.00 on Friday. BillerudKorsnäs AB has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29.

Get BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) alerts:

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) Company Profile

BillerudKorsnÃ¤s AB (publ) provides fiber based packaging materials and solutions in Sweden and internationally. It operates through three segments: Product area Board, Product area Paper, and Solutions & Other. The company offers kraft papers for medical equipment and food packaging sectors; and sack papers for making sacks.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.