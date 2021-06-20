Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $388.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

