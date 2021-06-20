Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $20,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in Biogen by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $259.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.93.

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock opened at $388.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $297.32. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.