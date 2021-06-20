BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given “Sell” Rating at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners reissued their sell rating on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $146.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on BNTX. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $118.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $206.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.82.
Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $212.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.13. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $49.91 and a fifty-two week high of $252.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20 and a beta of -1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.58.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in BioNTech by 3.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in BioNTech by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in BioNTech by 47.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in BioNTech by 0.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About BioNTech
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.