BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given “Sell” Rating at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners reissued their sell rating on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $146.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BNTX. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $118.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $206.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.82.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $212.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.13. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $49.91 and a fifty-two week high of $252.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20 and a beta of -1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 30.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in BioNTech by 3.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in BioNTech by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in BioNTech by 47.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in BioNTech by 0.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

