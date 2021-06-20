bitCNY Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $721,573.00 (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 20th. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.40 million and $721,573.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000436 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00058252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.26 or 0.00132325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.47 or 0.00177736 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000204 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,699.82 or 0.99964133 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.12 or 0.00851575 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

