BitCore (BTX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $242,771.00

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 20th. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $8.81 million and approximately $242,771.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitCore has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001422 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,193.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,094.57 or 0.06125584 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $526.52 or 0.01539818 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.69 or 0.00431911 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00141357 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $258.86 or 0.00757046 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.93 or 0.00435538 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007507 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00041276 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.