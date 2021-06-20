BlackRock Inc. Buys 115,758 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,652,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,758 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $85,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP William K. Sr. Wray sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,077.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,320 shares of company stock valued at $395,746. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WASH opened at $50.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $876.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $56.20.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.60 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 14.79%. Analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

