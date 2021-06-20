BlackRock Inc. Has $83.91 Million Stock Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,808,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.03% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $83,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWBI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 41,420 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 36,112 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. Institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.70.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 150,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,662. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SWBI opened at $23.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.84. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 62.71%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

