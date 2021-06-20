BlackRock Inc. Has $88.54 Million Stock Holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 682,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,926 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of World Acceptance worth $88,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in World Acceptance by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its position in World Acceptance by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in World Acceptance by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $162.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.59. World Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $60.95 and a 1-year high of $170.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 14.24 and a quick ratio of 14.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.42.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $146.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.21 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 16.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

