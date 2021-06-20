BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,513,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385,109 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $83,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TR. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 49.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 28.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TR opened at $32.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84 and a beta of -0.12. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $58.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.43.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

