Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

BGX opened at $14.83 on Friday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $14.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.40.

Get Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund alerts:

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.