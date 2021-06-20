Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.
BGX opened at $14.83 on Friday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $14.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.40.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile
