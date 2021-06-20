Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,092 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $17,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Boston Partners increased its position in Citigroup by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,184,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,971,000 after buying an additional 1,914,198 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 559,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,509,000 after acquiring an additional 122,604 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $67.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.84.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

