Blair William & Co. IL Sells 30,763 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,763 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Amgen were worth $19,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.81.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $238.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.21.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

