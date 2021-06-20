Blair William & Co. IL Sells 5,128 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,128 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $16,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $579,476.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,429,147 shares of company stock worth $100,451,401 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SCHW opened at $69.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $76.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.87.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

