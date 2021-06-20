BMO Capital Markets Raises Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $88.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $79.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a peer perform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.62.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $76.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $219.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. Oracle has a 52-week low of $52.98 and a 52-week high of $85.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at $229,357,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,220,000 shares of company stock worth $552,501,100 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 37.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Oracle by 6.8% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.9% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 62.2% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

