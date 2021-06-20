BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 1,356 Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 92.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Northrim BanCorp were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 771,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,202,000 after acquiring an additional 140,903 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 234,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 21.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 26,375 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,715 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ NRIM opened at $41.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $259.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.55. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $48.19.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $35.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 20.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.96%.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

