BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Position in GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) by 75.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in GP Strategies were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in GP Strategies by 296.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GP Strategies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of GP Strategies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GP Strategies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPX opened at $14.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $257.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.32. GP Strategies Co. has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $18.45.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $114.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.66 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 7.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GP Strategies Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPX shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

