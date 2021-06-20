BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stake in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,219 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECOM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 25,215 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 51,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 15,188 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ECOM opened at $23.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.84. The company has a market cap of $692.48 million, a P/E ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.83. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $28.94.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.54.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $457,000.00. Also, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $616,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,326.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

