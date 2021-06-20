BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $134,000 Stock Holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 97.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 121.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Farmland Partners by 36.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

FPI stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.09. The company has a market cap of $373.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 17.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

In related news, CFO Luca Fabbri sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $158,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,842.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

