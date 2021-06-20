BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 199.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,636.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

CTMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of CTMX opened at $7.18 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $466.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.70.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. The company had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.32 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

