BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 1,001 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,589,228 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,151,000 after acquiring an additional 74,231 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,079 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 37,629 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,704 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANIP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $32.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $407.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 1.28. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $54.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP).

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.