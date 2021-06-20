boohoo group (LON:BOO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Liberum Capital

boohoo group (LON:BOO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.92) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 413.18 ($5.40).

Get boohoo group alerts:

LON:BOO opened at GBX 326.50 ($4.27) on Friday. boohoo group has a twelve month low of GBX 197.60 ($2.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 420 ($5.49). The stock has a market cap of £4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 329.50.

In other boohoo group news, insider Iain McDonald acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.27) per share, for a total transaction of £143,880 ($187,980.14). Also, insider Tim Morris bought 15,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.15) per share, for a total transaction of £49,830.60 ($65,104.00).

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.