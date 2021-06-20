Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.97 ($0.01). Botswana Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 0.97 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,006,852 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.03.

About Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD)

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. Its flagship project is Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. The company is based in Dublin, Ireland.

