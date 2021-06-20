Bp Plc Cuts Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Bp Plc reduced its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,347 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,711,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,138,738,000 after acquiring an additional 60,130 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,423,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $968,452,000 after acquiring an additional 88,408 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,242,000 after acquiring an additional 111,107 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,263,000 after purchasing an additional 69,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $194.92 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.56 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.82.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

